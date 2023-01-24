Four Raiders Named to PFWA All-AFC Team, Two to All-NFL

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, wide receiver Davante Adams, defensive end Maxx Crosby and kicker Daniel Carlson were all named to PFWA's 2022 All-AFC team.

More individual awards for the 2022 NFL season came the Las Vegas Raiders' way on Monday when the Pro Football Writers of America announced their All-NFL and All-Conference teams.

The Silver and Black were represented by four different Raiders on PFWA's All-AFC team.

Las Vegas' three Pro Bowlers, running back Josh Jacobs, wide receiver Davante Adams and edge rusher Maxx Crosby were selected to the team, along with kicker Daniel Carlson.

Jacobs and Carlson were also named to PFWA's All-NFL team.

Jacobs led the league in rushing yards with 1,653.

Adams finished the year with 1,516 receiving yards and a league-leading 14 receiving touchdowns.

Crosby registered career highs in combined tackles (89), sacks (12.5) and tackles for loss (22), which led the league.

Carlson posted 34 made field goals, including a career-high from 50-plus yards out (11).

The entire 2022 All-AFC team is as follows:

Offense

QB: Patrick Mahomes

RB: Nick Chubb

WR: Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill

TE: Travis Kelce

C: Creed Humphrey

G: Joel Bitonio, Joe Thuney

T: Tarron Armstead, Laremy Tunsel

Defense

DE: Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett

DT: Chris Jones, Quinnen Williams

OLB: Matthew Judon, Alex Highsmith, Matt Milano

MLB: Roquan Smith

CB: Ahmad Gardner, Patrick Surtain II

S: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Derwin James

Special Teams

K: Daniel Carlson

P: Tommy Townsend

KR: Nyheim Hines

PR: Marcus Jones

ST: Justin Hardee

PFWA's entire All-Conference teams and All-NFL team can be viewed here.

The 2023 NFL Draft will go from April 27-29 and be held at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. On March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. Starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free agent market this season.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.