Previewing the Philadelphia Eagles Defense

The Philadelphia Eagles don't give up a lot of yards but still rank in the bottom third of the league in scoring defense and are facing a surging Las Vegas Raiders

A big part of the Philadelphia Eagles' three-year playoff run from 2017-2019 was an aggressive defense that could generate a lot of pressure on the opposing quarterback.

There are remnants of that defense that still remain, but overall the quality of play on that side of the ball has gone down for the Eagles.

Injuries have a part to do with that, as Pro Bowl defensive end Brandon Graham is out for the year due to injury.

Veterans like Fletcher Cox and Derek Barnett haven't been living up to their previous levels of production as well.

The one standout has been defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who has six sacks in six games so far this season.

He's only a half-sack away from already tying his career season-high for sacks in a season, and has been one of the best interior pass rushers in the league this season.

At linebacker, they've had several different rotating names like leading tackler Alex Singleton and T.J. Edwards, although they haven't been rated very highly.

One area that has been rated well is the Eagles' secondary, which has contributed to them having a top-five pass defense in terms of pass yardage allowed.

Cornerbacks Darius Slay, Steven Nelson, and Avonte Maddox all have well above average coverage ratings, according to Pro Football Focus.

Safety Rodney McLeod has also been rated highly, but he's dealt with injuries as he's only played in three games this season.

It's not a defense without talented players, but based on being ranked 23rd in scoring defense, it's also one that the Raiders should be able to exploit.

