X-Factors For Raiders vs. Eagles

These will be some of the Eagles' biggest X-factors when the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to keep their momentum going on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, while the dirty birds will be trying to keep their season from getting away from them.

There will of course be multiple X-factors for each team that could swing the game in their favor, starting with a talented runner from Philadelphia...

The usage of Miles Sanders

Running back Miles Sanders has shown the potential to be successful as the featured back for the Eagles offense but hasn't gotten as much of an opportunity to show that so far this season.

Miles hasn't had more than 15 carries in any game this season, and for an Eagles offense that has the third-best yards per carry average in the NFL, that might be a bit concerning to see.

Granted, the game script can and has played a part in how often the Eagles run the ball and quarterback Jalen Hurts' own ability to run takes away opportunities from Sanders.

When looking at how to attack the Raiders defense, though, it's through running the football, as the Silver and Black have been below average against the run.

For the Eagles to have their best chance at success, this might be the game where Sanders becomes the focal point for their attack.

The Raiders big-play passing game

Coming off of a game where the opportunities to go deep downfield were aplenty, it'll be a big key for the Raiders offense to keep that going.

The Eagles do have a good pass defense, ranking fifth in pass yards allowed, although they're only 21st in passing touchdowns gave up.

The Raiders offense has been at its best when it's able to connect on those explosive plays, so it'll be key if the Eagles force them to have to sustain long drives to score.

