Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Steelers Holiday Classic

SI Tickets has prices for Saturday's Las Vegas Raiders-Pittsburgh Steelers game starting as low as $32.

Looking to change up your Christmas traditions this year?

Take the family to the Las Vegas Raiders-Pittsburgh Steelers Week 16 game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, where tickets are starting at just $32 on SI Tickets.

Watch as the Raiders continue to battle for a playoff spot in this classic showdown between two of football's most historic franchises.

Here's where all prices stand for this Christmas Eve event as of Tuesday morning:

Upper Level 500s

SI Tickets has prices for this level varying from $32 to $277.

Lower Level 100s

Seating for this level is starting at $57, with a ceiling of $721.

Club East 200s

Prices for this level are ranging from $167 to $715

Club West 200s

SI Tickets has seating for this level as low as $173 and as high as $1,918.

Club North Lounge NC

Prices are ranging from $206 to $277.

Field Club FC

$305-$649.

