Raiders Place Divine Deablo and Isaiah Johnson on PUP List

A handful of players have shifted on the Raiders list.

Most notably 2021 third-round NFL draft pick linebacker Divine Deablo was placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

Third-year cornerback Isaiah Johnson was also placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list as well.

Players placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list are unable to start training camp due to a football-related injury.

They however can join Training Camp once they are medically cleared to practice.

Meanwhile, rookie tackle Devery Hamilton was placed on the Active/Non-Football Illness list. Rookie defensive tackle Darius Stills was placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list.

The main difference from Active/Physically Unable to Perform list and Active/Non-Football Illness/Injury list is that players who have a Non-Football Illness/Injury can have their pay withheld by their team until they return to normal activity.

Raider Nation has a handful of players to keep an eye on as the NFL approaches the 2021 preseason.

