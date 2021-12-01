Daniel Carlson Earns AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Raiders placekicker Daniel Carlson earns his second AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors this season.

Las Vegas Raiders placekicker Daniel Carlson came in on Thanksgiving Day and did exactly what he needed to do.

For his performance, he earned an AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Carlson, while it might seem he was fine, showed his performance in a less-than-ideal situation.

"I had a little food poisoning on Monday; aside from that, I was feeling pretty good," Carlson said.

"Just hitting the ball in pregame, I felt pretty confident. One kick at a time. Wherever the team is able to set me up, I have to go out there and do my job. The whole unit, all day, did a good job. They helped me out."

On Thanksgiving Day, Carlson went for a perfect five-for-five on field goals and three-for-three on extra points. He scored a total of 18 points.

Carlson’s 29-yard winning field goal in overtime is the second game-winning field goal of the season.

Carlson also had a new single-game career-high with five field goals made, 18 points in a game for a new career-high in points and made a 56-yard field goal, a new career-long.

This is Carlson’s second AFC Special Players of the Week honors this season, the fourth time he’s received the honor in his career.

