Daniel Carlson is Consistent This Season

Raiders placekicker Daniel Carlson is yet to miss a field goal this season.
Las Vegas Raiders placekicker Daniel Carlson is continuing to show his consistency on the field this season.

Carlson is perfect on field goals this season, going 15-for-15 prior to the bye week.

He is one six placekickers who hasn't missed a field goal this season.

Carlson is also 4-for-4 for field goals over 50 yards.

The Raiders kicker is currently owning a 38-straight field goals, dating all the way back to Week 8 last season.

That is the currently the longest active streak in the NFL.

The all-time record for most consecutive field goals made belongs to placekicker Adam Vinatieri, who booted 44 consecutive field goals.

Carlson will look to keep his consistent kicking, something that should continue to be a vital part of close knit games, as the Silver and Black look to rack up more games in the win column.

