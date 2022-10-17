Daniel Carlson is Consistent This Season

Las Vegas Raiders placekicker Daniel Carlson is continuing to show his consistency on the field this season.

Carlson is perfect on field goals this season, going 15-for-15 prior to the bye week.

He is one six placekickers who hasn't missed a field goal this season.

Carlson is also 4-for-4 for field goals over 50 yards.

The Raiders kicker is currently owning a 38-straight field goals, dating all the way back to Week 8 last season.

That is the currently the longest active streak in the NFL.

The all-time record for most consecutive field goals made belongs to placekicker Adam Vinatieri, who booted 44 consecutive field goals.

Carlson will look to keep his consistent kicking, something that should continue to be a vital part of close knit games, as the Silver and Black look to rack up more games in the win column.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1