Las Vegas Raiders Played Smart, Fundamental Football at HOF

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was happy with the smart, fundamental football that was showcased during the HOF game.

The first NFL preseason game of the year means the first true test of the personnel available to each team.

While the Las Vegas Raiders won 27-11 in the Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, that’s not really what anyone is worried about.

Rather, the offense committed zero turnovers, the team overall committed fewer penalty yards than the Jaguars and the defense limited Jacksonville to a field goal.

It’s a solid fundamental ground for the Silver and Black. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is now looking to build on top of what was shown on the field last night.

"I thought we played with some good tempo and rhythm in the first half," McDaniels said via Raiders.com. "I thought we were trying to get in and out of the huddle, I thought we stayed ahead of the down and distance for the most part offensively. Thought we got off the field on third down, early in the game especially.”

"Generally I really liked our attitude from the group,” McDaniels said. “They were into it, they gave great effort. ... Again, plenty of things we did wrong that we'll be able to correct tomorrow on the film – but I like the way we approached the game."

The Silver and Black will have their next preseason game on Sunday, Aug. 14 against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Until then, it’s back to work for the Raiders.

