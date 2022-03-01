Las Vegas Raiders Potentially Playing in London Next Season

The Raiders may potentially play a game in London against the Jaguars or Saints.

The Las Vegas Raiders could be playing overseas next season.

On Monday, the NFL announced that five games will be played internationally during the 2022 season. Three will be played in London, United Kingdom while one each will be played in Mexico City, Mexico and Munich, Germany.

The international game slated in Germany, which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play as the home team, will mark the first NFL regular-season game to be played in the country.

"We are very excited to be staging five games outside the United States in 2022 and thank the clubs for their continued commitment to growing the sport internationally," NFL executive vice president of club business and league events Peter O'Reilly said via a statement. "Our fans in Germany, Mexico and the UK can look forward to seeing some of the most iconic names and biggest stars in the League and enjoying an incredible series of events."

But the Raiders were not named as “home teams” for this year’s international campaign.

However, opponents were not announced by the NFL on Monday.

The Raiders are set to play two teams, the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints, away from Allegiant Stadium.

Jaguars are scheduled to play at Wembley Stadium in London while the Saints are scheduled to play in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, also in London.

While the NFL has not announced when teams opposing teams, dates and kickoff times will be just yet, it’s possible that the Silver and Black are playing overseas in 2022.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin