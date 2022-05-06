Raiders President No Longer with the Organization

Las Vegas Raiders Interim President Dan Ventrelle will no longer be part of the organization.

On Friday morning, Raiders Owner Mark Davis announced he will be parting ways with Ventrelle after 10 months as interim team president, which raises concerns inside the organization.

Previous team president Marc Badain resigned unexpectedly last July.

“Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the Raiders organization. We will have no further comment at this time,” Davis said via Twitter.

Ventrelle was part of the Raiders organization for 18 years, and was recently promoted to interim president following the resignation of Badain.

"His experience on both the football and business sides of the organization make him the best choice to lead the Raiders organization at this time," Davis said when he promoted Ventrelle. "The greatness of the Raiders is in its future and the future starts now."

Prior to his promotion, Ventrelle served as an executive vice president and general counsel for the team.

Before Ventrelle, Badain had become the team's president in 2015 after serving as the interim in the wake of Amy Trask's 2013 resignation. He was previously the club's chief financial officer and Trask's assistant.

Badain and Ventrell were instrumental in the Raiders' relocation to Las Vegas.

Major Shake Ups Inside the Organization

Ventrell’s departure comes in the wake of the Raiders also parting ways with Vice President of Human Resources Jaime Stratton, who served as the Raiders human resources head since March 2020.

The Raiders informed staff that Stratton will no longer be part of the organization and if they had any Human Resources matters to please direct them to the appointed staff members.

Following the departure of Stratton, another executive resigned.

On Thursday, Raiders Chief Operations and Analytics Officer Jeremy Aguero posted his resignation letter to part ways with the organization.

A former Las Vegas stadium board consultant, Aguero was a pivotal figure in getting the public’s authority on the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Aguero joined the Raiders last year, and is also a member of the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee, which is helping prepare for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas in 2024.

There have been major shake ups in the organization in the last 48 hours, so while no other comments have been made by Davis or the Raiders, we can only wait and see what led to these outcomes.

