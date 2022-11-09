Previewing Week 10 of Fantasy Football For the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to disappoint, but for fantasy football team owners, some of the team's stars are proving to be very reliable on the fantasy boards.

Derek Carr

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr bounced back from one of the worst games in his NFL career on Sunday.

The three-time Pro Bowler threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns, which was good enough for 18.36 PPR fantasy points.

ESPN projects Carr to total 14.99 this week.

Josh Jacobs

The Jacksonville Jaguars were able to contain Las Vegas' run game in Week 9, having held the Raiders' offense to just 73 yards on the ground.

In turn, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs mustered just 67 of those yards. The mark earned him 11.7 PPR fantasy points on the day.

Jacobs is projected by ESPN to post 16.72 points in Week 10.

Davante Adams

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was backing to making his impact in the air, having registered 146 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Las Vegas' loss. He earned 36.6 PPR fantasy points with his performance.

ESPN projects the star wideout to record 17.28 points on Sunday.

Hunter Renfrow

Hunter Renfrow continues to not be nearly as contributive as he was last season, and he probably isn't being kept or added on many fantasy football rosters.

The 2021-22 Pro Bowler tallied just 5.6 PPR fantasy points against the Jaguars.

He is projected by ESPN to post just 6.81 points this week.

Daniel Carlson

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson put up 8 PPR fantasy points in Week 9 and is expected by ESPN to register 8.42 in Week 10.

