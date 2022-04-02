Skip to main content

Davante Adams NFL's Highest Graded WR Since 2017

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is the highest graded wideout in the NFL since 2017.

The Las Vegas Raiders needed a clear No. 1 option at wide receiver for the 2022 season, and ultimately, they landed perhaps the best one in the entire NFL.

Davante Adams has been a force not to be reckoned with since being drafted in 2014, but his success as of late is unmatched. The former Green Bay Packers star has been selected to the Pro Bowl for five straight seasons. In the past two seasons, he's also been awarded First-Team All-Pro honors.

Such accolades have resulted in Adams' recognition as the highest-graded wide receiver since 2017 by Pro Football Focus. He was given a grade of 93.7.

Behind Adams are Julio Jones and Michael Thomas with grades of 93.4, DeAndre Hopkins with 93.1, and Tyreek Hill at 91.7.

Adams also was ranked No. 1 of the 25 best wideouts for the 2021 regular season by PFF in January. He received the same honor after the 2020 regular season.

In that season, Adams led the league in receiving touchdowns with 18 and receiving yards per game with 98.1. Both were the highest marks in his career.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This season, the main question surrounding Adams is if he can continue his dominance under a quarterback that is far from the same level as reigning back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Of course, Adams will be teaming up with his college quarterback and close friend, Derek Carr. Most are expecting the two to reignite the same on-field connection they had during their days at Fresno State.

It's certainly an exciting time for Raider Nation.

