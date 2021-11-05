Five Raiders Named to PFF Midseason All-Pro Team

The Las Vegas Raiders have found success on the field after going 5-2 and leading the AFC west.

For those efforts a few Raiders have been named to the Pro Football Focus Midseason All-Pro team.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby was named as a first-team edge rusher with 47 pressures in the NFL. That leads the league. He leads the Raiders with five sacks and has 19 quarterback hits, good for second in the NFL.

Casey Hayward Jr. was named first-team cornerback and rookie Nate Hobbs was named first-team flex-d.

Hobbs is one of three rookies to make the PFF Midseason All-Pro team list. He is yet to allow a touchdown in his NFL career.

The 10-year veteran Hayward is currently the best-graded cornerback in the NFL with a 82.1 overall score. He had one of the worst PFF grades last season due to injuries and other struggles. Hayward is also yet to give away a touchdown this season.

AJ Cole was named a first-team punter with average punt of 52.6 yards per kick and owns the third longest punt this season in the NFL with an impressive 71-yarder.

Finally, quarterback Derek Carr was named a second-team quarterback only behind Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Carr has 2,269 passing yards, the most in his career through seven games, averaging just over 324 passing yards per game. Carr owns an overall PFF grade of 89.1.

