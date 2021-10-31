Pro Football Focus Names DE Maxx Crosby Most Improved Player

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby currently owns the best PFF rating for an edge defender.

Seven games into the season and entering the Bye week, it’s a week to look back at what the Silver and Black have done so far.

The Las Vegas Raiders, owning a 5-2 record, have a lot of players to thank when it comes to finding success on the field.

One that is obvious both visually and statistically is Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

So far this season, Crosby has seven sacks, 12 quarterback hits and 47 pressures.

What’s remarkable is the fact that Crosby already set a career-high in quarterback hits.

We’re only halfway through this season.

He is also just a single pressure away from tying his career-best quarterback pressures as well.

Overall, Crosby currently owns the highest PFF grade for an edge defender with a whopping 91.4 score.

That score is made up by a pass-rush grade of 92 and a run-defense grade of 74.3

Both are significantly better grades than his first two seasons in the NFL.

Clearly, Crosby has found something that has clicked with him this season.

Expect more coming off the Bye week.

