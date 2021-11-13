Raiders Draft Watch: Week 10

Las Vegas Raiders could need a top-tier wide receiver like Jameson Williams from the University of Alabama in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Raiders looked to potentially replace Henry Ruggs III this week by acquiring wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

The former Pro Bowler is a nice addition for Las Vegas' offense, but it's safe to say the 34-year-old's days as a top-tier receiver in the league are behind him. The search for a true WR1 will still continue.

With trades no longer being an option this season and the unlikelihood of adding Odell Beckham Jr. to the roster, it's looking like Las Vegas will have to turn its attention toward the offseason.

Enter Alabama junior Jameson Williams.

St. Louis, Mo., native transferred to Alabama after playing two seasons at Ohio State. Williams has shined so far in his lone season with the Crimson Tide, totaling 870 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He leads the nation in kickoff returns for touchdowns with two this season.

Williams has 527 all-purpose yards, good for fourth in the SEC. He also leads the conference in yards per catch with 24.9.

The prospect comes off his best-receiving performance of the season against LSU, having recorded 160 receiving yards on 10 receptions. It was his fourth outing with 100-plus receiving yards this season and second in a row.

Williams had a 94-yard touchdown reception in his first game with Alabama against Miami in Week 1. It was the second-longest receiving TD in Crimson Tide history.

Williams has more opportunities this season to raise his draft stock, but as of now, he is a solid late first-round option for Las Vegas.

