Raiders Gift Special Olympian with Super Bowl Tickets

The Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole surprised a Special Olympics Nevada athlete with Super Bowl tickets as part of his longtime dedication and support to the Special Olympics.

Raiderettes Kylee and Tatiana were present with Special Olympics athlete Sandra as she received the news in person on Tuesday.

She was congratulated via video by Cole as she received a pair of tickets to the big game, along with roundtrip airfare, a two-night hotel stay, and ground transportation for the weekend for her and a guest.

Along with the tickets, she was given a bag of Raiders branded items that included Silver and Black apparel and luggage for her Super Bowl LVII weekend in Arizona.

A Special Olympics Nevada athlete since 2016 has competed in Track and Field at the 2018 USA Games in Seattle.

Although basketball is her favorite sport, she also enjoys bowling, playing golf and flag football.

Sandra also serves as an Athlete Leader and when asked how Special Olympics Nevada has changed her life, she replied, “I’ve made lots of friends and met new people.”

This gracious move was made possible by Raiders 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year, punter AJ Cole, who donated the tickets.

The Special Olympics Nevada is Cole’s selected charity and has been part of helping this special charity since his college years at North Carolina State.

Cole has been a devout advocate for the children and adults who are part of Special Olympics and since arriving in Las Vegas, he has taken part in continuing his support in the Special Olympics Nevada, where they support athletes with opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other athletes and the community.

