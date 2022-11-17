Raiders QB Derek Carr is 'Fully Bought in' to Josh McDaniels

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels' career as an offensive coordinator and as a head coach -- so far -- are two completely different stories.

It seemed that the success he had as an OC for New England in the 10-plus years since his disappointing stint as coach of the Denver Broncos was more than enough for McDaniels to redeem himself as a head coach, but through 10 weeks, that hasn't been the case.

Rightfully so, there's frustration within Raider Nation after the Silver and Black's 2-7 start, especially when the expectations coming off a playoff season were so high entering this 2022-23 campaign.

Despite all the scrutiny, the leader of the Las Vegas offense, Derek Carr, who has played under six different coaches in his time with the franchise, is still giving McDaniels his full support.

"[W]e love Josh," Carr said in his Wednesday press conference. "Like, me and Tae [Davante Adams], we have meetings with him all the time, and we had another great one today and fully believe in the plan. Because he shows us -- my point is: what being mad at the coaches is that going to do? Is that really what we want to do for another 20 years? You know what I mean? Like, keep doing a cycle like that? They know what they're doing, they've had success.

"As players, we're fully bought in because we're like, 'Man, we believe in it, and we just all want to be a part of it. ... My feeling [is]: we love Josh. We love everything that he brings, everything the staff has brought, and really, we just are focused on playing better. Every man in there, we all took turns in the game -- you watch the film -- they're like, 'Oh, I could've done that.' It's probably stuff that people don't even notice, but you're like, 'Man, if I do that more consistently, it'll lead to some wins for the team.' And everyone took that mindset. And so, the proof is when he shows it to us and you're like, 'Coach, you're right. We got to do that better.'"

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.