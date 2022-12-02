Raiders QB Derek Carr: 'The Main Word is Improve'

The Las Vegas Raiders have been far from the team they were expected to be -- and wanted to be -- this season.

For the first time all season, there's a sign of consistent life, as Las Vegas has won consecutive games for the first time this year, both coming in overtime on the road.

The problem with digging yourself a hole early on, though, is that every game from here on out becomes a must-win situation. When that's the case, it can be easy to overlook the task at hand and focus on what is coming up down the line.

But Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and his team know they cannot do that if they hope to build on this recent success they have managed to produce.

“I think for us, the main word is improve, even if we do win games," Carr said in his Wednesday press conference. "Like I’ve been saying all year, I felt like we had a good football team, we just don't have a good record. We felt like we were doing good things. We felt like we were competing against some of the best teams in the NFL and all that kind of stuff. So, for us, it's just constant, never-ending self-improvement. You look in the mirror every day and I'll go watch our film and say: ‘OK, what did I do wrong here.’ And if everyone's doing that, then our team will do better down the road.

"And we can have plays like Josh's [Jacobs] long run where everyone hits their block exactly right and the checks and the blocks and the fits and the helmet is on the right side. So many little things in football, but when everyone is trying to improve and do it the right way, things like that can happen. So hopefully for us we continue to do that. But just because we won last week or the week before, it doesn't guarantee anything going forward, and we know that."

