Derek Carr Acquaints with Las Vegas Community

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has gotten to know the Las Vegas community with the help of his two sons and the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is getting acquainted with sin city.

With COVID-19 restrictions easing off, Carr is getting familiar with the city he calls home.

He admitted at minicamp that he came to Las Vegas with very minimal knowledge about the city.

"I didn't know anything about Vegas before we got here," Carr said addressing the media at minicamp. "I just thought it was The Strip and that was it."

But with the help of his two sons and the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, he has quickly gotten to know the community.

"My boys are huge hockey fans now, so I'm learning the rules as we go. But I've loved it," Carr said. "It's just fun to watch other people play at a high level and just to feel the city's energy, the support for our team has been really cool.”

"What I've learned is, it's a small community of people that really know each other and care about each other. I'm sitting there at the game, I'm meeting people that work at this business, that saw me at this restaurant. And I know these people and I'm having conversations.”

“I grew up in the same areas. It's been electric about all those people coming together and supporting one thing. It's really cool. Even during the bad stuff, like they are completely all for their team. They are happy to be there. It's been really cool."

As Carr continues to embed himself into the Las Vegas community, Raider Nation should only continue growing in Nevada.

