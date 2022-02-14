Raiders Set to Commit to QB Derek Carr via Extension

The Raiders and Derek Carr with the latter staying as quarterback.

With the new head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler all set in Las Vegas, a lot of things are starting to come together.

One major one is the future regarding quarterback Derek Carr.

According to Ian Rapoport, sources are telling him that the Las Vegas Raiders are moving forward with Carr to remain at quarterback. The Silver and Black are ready to discuss a contract extension with Carr.

Carr is set to make nearly $20 million next season. That will be the final year of his current contract.

Sources are also saying that McDaniels was Carr’s first choice when it came to a new head coach.

A short-term deal between Carr and the Raiders is likely.

