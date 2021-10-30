Raiders QB Derek Carr Opens Up on Harvester Sports Podcast

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr talks about the return of fans as well as his teammates' success on the field.

With the Bye week, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr opened up about himself and the Silver and Black on the Harvester Sports Podcast.

The return of fans was a big thing for Carr and his teammates.

When there were no fans, "It didn't feel like how it should feel. ... That first game [this season], when they introduced me, the roar... like, 'Oh, yeah. Hopefully, I can calm down and not throw this first ball in the stands,’” Carr said via Harvester Sports Podcast.

"It's awesome. Last year we would score and you would literally just hear your sideline roar. ... With fans, it just makes the game more exciting. And when you're winning, too, that makes it better."

Carr also talked about his teammates and how some are a necessity for the Silver and Black’s success.

For example, on left tackle Kolton Miller, Carr said, “Where would we be without him?”

Miller enters the Bye Week with the second-highest pass-blocking grade for a tackle.

On wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, Carr said, "Honestly, it looks like he's playing tag all the time.”

