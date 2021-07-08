Derek Carr Plans to Recruit Davante Adams via Super Bowl Win

Apparently, the Davante Adams conversation isn’t over yet this summer.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is adamant about turning Adams to the “Dark side” as he calls it by defeating the Green Bay Packers in the Super Bowl.

You heard that right.

Carr wants to beat the Packers in the Super Bowl then proceed to bring Adams to Las Vegas.

"He's focused on being a Packer, and I know that because I see how he works," Carr said via Pro Football Talk. "I know how he works, and I know how much it means to him.”

“He's focused on that, and I'm focused on trying to get to the Super Bowl, win the Super Bowl, hopefully, he's in it so I can beat his butt too.”

“That's the plan, then recruit him over to the dark side."

I saw a spiral of comments the other day when we published the article on Carr’s contract extension talks with the Raiders organization.

But think about it, what if Carr actually leads the Silver and Black to the Super Bowl?

But perhaps more important, Carr is pushing Adams to come to Las Vegas because of his best friend. Note that tampering rules don’t apply to players, only teams and their respective management, so none of this is against the NFL rule book even though Adams will remain a Packer for at least the remainder of this year.

"Davante, he's one of my best friends," Carr said. "I'm gonna offer him whatever I gotta offer.”

“I'll buy him a car, whatever I've got to do I'll offer that man. I know he would fit in great with the receivers we have here. He would fit so well in that room. I'm allowed to say those things. Our organization isn't, but I'm going to say it.”

“He's my best friend, I think he's one of the best -- he's the best receiver in the NFL."

