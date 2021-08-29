QB Threats Around the AFC West

The AFC West will be one of the best divisions in the NFL, and the Las Vegas Raiders will have their hands full as it looks to be a contender in the mix.

The final week of the NFL preseason is upon us, and it’s time to turn the focus towards the regular season.

The Raiders have not won their division in almost 20 years. In what will be a competitive AFC West, there will be a select group of quarterbacks to who Las Vegas will pay special attention throughout its quest to become division champions.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Unfortunately for the Raiders and the rest of the AFC West, former MVP Patrick Mahomes would likely be the No. 1 QB threat in any division.

With just about every tool in his bag, Mahomes is continuing to change the game and the expectations of the modern-day quarterback.

Mahomes placed second in the league in passing yards last season and also finished fourth in passing touchdowns with 38. His greatest statistic, though, was leading the league with 316 passing yards per game.

Drew Lock, Broncos

Aside from Justin Herbert, Drew Lock has arguably the brightest upside at the quarterback position in the division. He started in 13 games for Denver last season and threw the league’s longest pass at 92 yards.

The biggest weakness for the three-year pro, though, is his turnover problem. He led the league in interceptions last season with 15. If he can polish this area of his game, the sky could be the limit for the young QB.

Justin Herbert, Chargers

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, Herbert had a stellar first season and will look to accomplish even more in his second year.

In his first professional season, Herbert placed fourth in the NFL in passing yards per game with 289.1.

The Chargers were right on the Raiders’ tail in the standings last season. Another dominant year from Herbert should be on Las Vegas’ radar, as the AFC West is very much up for grabs.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin