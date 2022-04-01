Raiders Third-Round Possibilities, Part Three

The Las Vegas Raiders should still have a number of difference makers to choose from in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Georgia Bulldog Quay Walker

While finding new pieces for their offensive line should remain a high priority for the Las Vegas Raiders, continuing to add to their defense is important as well.

They could still use depth at a number of positions, with linebacker being one that could have multiple new faces next season.

Georgia linebacker Quay Walker could certainly be an option in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

A member of Georgia's championship-winning defense last season, Walker's senior season was his best with the Bulldogs.

He finished with 65 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and three pass breakups.

At 6-4 and 240 pounds, Walker already possesses great size for the position and has the speed and range to get sideline to sideline quickly.

Thanks to his athleticism, NFL Draft Bible notes how Walker "excels in pursuit and is dangerous on the blitz, avoiding running backs."

He's proven to be adept at turning away blocks and making plays in space, and is a great tackler, with few misses on his resume.

Walker has also shown to have a great understanding of zone coverage, knowing exactly where he needs to be to make a play.

His draft stock could go down due to concerns among some scouts that he has more average athleticism and the fact a number of his teammates are slated to go higher.

Even so, Walker has the intelligence and aggressive mindset at linebacker to have a chance at carving out a long-term starting role for himself.

