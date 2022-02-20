Raiders Season Review: Quinton Jefferson

Veteran defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson was able to give the Las Vegas Raiders some needed pass-rush presence inside.

The elite defensive lines in the NFL today are often ones that feature defensive tackles that can create consistent pressure up the middle of the pocket.

The Las Vegas Raiders' Quinton Jefferson isn't considered to be the most well-rounded player at his position, but one thing he was able to do was bring a pass-rush presence.

Coming over the Raiders as a free agent last off-season, Jefferson ended up starting all 17 games.

Jefferson would go on to post career highs across the board with 4.5 sacks, 47 total tackles, and five tackles for losses.

It was also the best season Jefferson has had rushing the passer in the last couple of years.

Along with his career-high sack total, Jefferson tied his career-high for combined quarterback knockdowns and hurries with 19.

Jefferson's QB pressure total of 25 was the highest it had been since 2018 when he was with the Seattle Seahawks and is the highest pressure total he's had to date.

One area that Jefferson didn't grade out well on was his run defense.

Jefferson was ranked well below-average by Pro Football Focus, with a low grade of 42.1 being among the worst ranks for defensive tackles.

It's a big reason why Jefferson played twice as many passing snaps as he did running snaps.

For what Jefferson can do, though, it's a needed skill that the Raiders defense was able to get on the cheap last season.

With a decent amount of cap space entering this off-season, the Raiders should have a good chance to bring Jefferson back on a reasonable deal.

