Taking a Look at Raheem Morris’s Resume

Raheem Morris is one of the top candidates for the Raiders vacant defensive coordinator job.

With the new defensive coordinator search well underway in Las Vegas, it’s a good time to take a deeper dive into the candidates up for the defensive coordinator job for the Raiders.

Today we take a look at another candidate for the defensive coordinator job, Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris.

Morris has experience when it comes to leadership in the NFL, dating back to 2002 as the Buccaneers defensive quality control, defensive assistant and assistant defensive backs coach. During the 2007 season, he was moved to the defensive backs coach.

From the 2009 campaign, he served as the head coach for two seasons after Gruden was fired by the Buccaneers.

If Morris were to be the new defensive coordinator for the Raiders, it wouldn’t be the first time the pair have worked together.

After his tenure in Tampa Bay, he moved to Washington as their defensive backs coach in 2012 before eventually moving to the Falcons as an assistant head coach, defensive backs and wide receivers coach from 2015-2019.

After a horrific start for the 0-5 start for the Falcons, Atlanta fired then-head coach Dan Quinn and replaced him with Morris. Morris served as both the defensive coordinator and interim head coach last season.

Morris has experience in different defensive systems including the Tampa 2 that he ran with Gruden with the Buccaneers and the Seattle Cover 3, the same system Gus Bradley uses.

Morris also has extensive experience as a defensive backs coach, something the young Raiders secondary need much help with. Morris’s addition could strengthen the secondary and help create a more all-around defensive unit.

Morris is a legitimate candidate for the defensive coordinator position and someone the Raiders will take a closer look at as their search continues.

