Raiderettes Auditions Approaching Deadline

The search to add enthusiastic and talented candidates to the ‘world famous’ Las Vegas Raiderettes is fast approaching.

The registration deadline for the 2022 Raiderettes Auditions and anyone wishing to participate must register by Friday, April 8, at 5 p.m. PDT.

“A friend of mine was in the Raider Image store where they saw a flyer talking about Raiderette auditions. They sent me a picture telling me I should try out... best decision I ever made!” Raiderette Madyson B said.

The Las Vegas Raiders will be hosting the Raiderettes Auditions in-person on Saturday, April 16, at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center and Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Participants searching to join the renowned public relations and entertainment team -- The Raiderettes -- must pre-register for the audition process.

Please go to https://lv.raiders.com/raiderettes-auditions/ to register and receive eligibility information and more.

All semi-finalists will be announced on the same day. The Finals will be a week-long process starting Tuesday, April 19, and will conclude on Saturday, April 23.

Auditions include an evaluation of danceability, public speaking, and overall presentation. Be prepared to share your enthusiasm and display your personality.

Becoming a Raiderette means having the opportunity to represent the iconic Raiders brand, perform before sold-out home game crowds and have opportunities for exposure through various media, corporate, community, and charity events, with opportunities to travel abroad.

Since their formation in 1961, the Raiderettes have graced the sidelines during Raiders' home games and continue to be heavily involved in community outreach and maintain a presence at civic and corporate activities.

