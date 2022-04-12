Raiderettes Extend Deadline to Register For 2022 Auditions

The Raiderettes, the Silver and Black's official cheerleading squad, has extended their deadline for 2022 audition registration.

The Las Vegas Raiderettes audition deadline for the 2022 season has been extended.

The new deadline to register for the 2022 Raiderettes Auditions is this Thursday, April 14 by Noon PDT. In-person auditions will take place on Saturday, April 16 at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center and the Raiders Headquarters.

According to the press release, all semi-finalists will be announced on the same day.

The finals will be a week-long process beginning on Tuesday, April 19 and concluding on Saturday, April 23.

Auditions will include an “Evaluation of dance ability, public speaking and overall presentation.”

The press release also notes, “Be prepared to share your enthusiasm and display your personality.”

The Raiderettes formed in 1961, with them cheering on and performing at Raiders home games ever since. The Raiderettes continue to remain heavily involved in community outreach. The Raiderettes also maintain a presence in both civic and corporate activities.

Currently, 26 of the 32 NFL teams have a cheerleading squad as part of their franchise. The first official NFL cheerleading squads began in 1954 with the then Baltimore Colts.

The only franchise to never have NFL cheerleaders is the New York Giants.

NFL Cheerleaders have received attention since entering the 21st century and their popularity grew again when CMT began producing the show: “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team.”

The show will enter its 17th season this year.

To register for the 2022 Raiderettes Auditions and join the history of NFL Cheerleading, visit https://lv.raiders.com/raiderettes-auditions/.

Remember to, “Share your enthusiasm and display your personality.”

