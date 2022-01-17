Las Vegas Raiders Receivers Already Looking Ahead

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers are already looking ahead on how they can improve from this season.

While the Las Vegas Raiders fell in the Wildcard round, the Silver and Black are already shifting gears and focusing on next year.

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow credits quarterback Derek Carr for the progress they made this season.

"I can't say enough good things about Derek and how it didn't matter who was out there – and really he's done that his whole career,” Renfrow said. “He's a special player and no matter who's out there, he's going to find them a ball and give us opportunities.”

Renfrow credits Carr for making a foundation for the receiver group to improve on.

"As a receiver group, we got more and more confident as the year went along,” Renfrow said. “It's not necessarily what we expected going into the season and getting that many opportunities, but it's something we can grow on, and as we go on to next year, get better at."

Meanwhile, wide receiver Bryan Edwards says he needs to continue what he began this season.

"For me, I've just got to continue what I'm doing,” Edwards said. “Continue to just be the player I am. Continue to grow as a person and a player – on and off the field – and just continue to give my all to this game. I know good things will come from it."

