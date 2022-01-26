Skip to main content
Raiders Request Interview with Buccaneers John Spytek

The Las Vegas Raiders have added Tampa Bay Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek as the latest candidate for the general manager opening.

The Las Vegas Raiders have added another candidate to their general manager search.

On Tuesday, the Raiders requested permission from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to interview the vice president of player personnel John Spytek.

Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news.

Spytek has already previously spoken with the Minnesota Vikings regarding their general manager opening.

Others on the interview list for the general manager opening include the Raiders own director of pro personnel Dwayne Joseph, New England Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler, Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds, Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly and Cincinnati Bengals scout Trey Brown.

The search continues for the Silver and Black’s next general manager.

