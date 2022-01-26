Raiders Request Interview with Buccaneers John Spytek

The Las Vegas Raiders have added Tampa Bay Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek as the latest candidate for the general manager opening.

The Las Vegas Raiders have added another candidate to their general manager search.

On Tuesday, the Raiders requested permission from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to interview the vice president of player personnel John Spytek.

Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news.

Spytek has already previously spoken with the Minnesota Vikings regarding their general manager opening.

Others on the interview list for the general manager opening include the Raiders own director of pro personnel Dwayne Joseph, New England Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler, Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds, Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly and Cincinnati Bengals scout Trey Brown.

The search continues for the Silver and Black’s next general manager.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin