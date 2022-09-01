Raiders Reveal Practice Squad Additions For 2022-23 Season

After narrowing their roster down to a 53-man squad, the Las Vegas Raiders announced their additions to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Those chosen are as follows:

Curtis Bolton, LB

Isiah Brown, CB

Bryce Cosby, CB

Matthias Farley, S

Cole Fotheringham, TE

Chase Garbers, QB

Hroniss Grasu, C

Jordan Meredith, G

Bamidele Olaseni, T

Dillon Stoner, WR

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, DE

Zach VanValkenburg, DE

Austin Walter, RB

Isaiah Zuber, WR

Some of those additions were standouts in this year's preseason.

Garbers stepped in in the Raiders' fourth preseason game against the New England Patriots after the team traded quarterback Nick Mullens.

He completed 12 out of 22 passes for 141 yards in the victory.

In the Raiders' win against the Miami Dolphins the week before, Garbers went six-for-nine, recording 54 passing yards.

He recorded 19 passing yards in the team's win over the Minnesota Vikings and 35 passing yards in the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Walter had the challenge of competing against a deep running back room in training camp, but he made the most of his opportunities in the preseason.

In the Hall of Fame Game, Walter rushed for 49 yards on eight carries.

He followed that impressive outing with a 30-yard rushing performance against Minnesota.

Walter then ran for just five yards on two carries against Miami before rushing for 20 yards on six carries in the Raiders' final preseason game against New England.

Zuber was a standout who was perhaps most known for his interception in the fourth quarter against the Patriots.

While the former Patriot serves primarily as a wideout, he was called upon to step in at safety in the second half of Friday's game.

Zuber would pick off New England quarterback Bailey Zappe late in the final quarter to set up what would be the game-clinching touchdown drive for Las Vegas.

Any one of the aforementioned three players could be called up to the active roster this season, as injuries are always inevitable. They all proved themselves to be reliable when their number is called, and that could be very important down the road.

