Rich Bisaccia Talks Practice Squad, Special Teams

It’s always said that special teams play can swing a game as easily as plays on offense and defense. Knowing that, being able to block well on returns, fill lanes correctly and make field goals are all important to an NFL team’s success.

Rich Bisaccia, the Raiders special teams coach, would know that very well. One of the topics he went over during his recent press conference was if he thought new additions Henry Ruggs III, Lynn Bowden, and Nelson Agholor would improve the return game.

Bisaccia said: “We like to think so. We’re kind of a coverage-based team first and we’ll see what we can do to increase our yardage on both kickoff returns and punt returns. We got to get some blocks up there, too though. That always helps.”

Another important question that was asked was about the importance of having practice squad players being ready to go if and when they are called upon. It’s a topic that’s taken on more importance now that squads have been expanded to hold up to 16 players.

To that, Bisaccia said: “Well it’s new so I’m not really sure, but we’d like to think it is. The more people you have available to you, the more people that have learned our system of football. Certainly, there’ll be an advantage in having a chance to get that guy ready to play.”

“We’ve done that in the past in regards to how many have been on a practice squad. So hopefully this will help all the teams throughout the league.”

More depth is never a bad thing. Being able to have able bodies to come up and fill in on special teams, or wherever, should prove to be an asset not only for the Raiders but as Bisaccia said for all the teams in the league.

