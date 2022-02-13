Richard Seymour Talks Hall of Fame Selection

Former Raiders star Richard Seymour was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022.

Former Oakland Raiders defensive lineman Richard Seymour was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 on Saturday at the NFL Honors ceremony.

Seymour, a seven-time Pro Bowler, won three Super Bowls during his years with the New England Patriots. He spent eight years in New England before he was traded to Oakland. Seymour was a Raider for the last four years of his career.

The honoree might be most known for his tenure with the Patriots, but his time as a Raider still serves as a treasured experience for the soon-to-be Hall of Famer.

"I'll say this to all my Raider fans: Once a Raider, always a Raider," Seymour said. "The great late Al Davis -- he traded for me when I was a Patriot. He said, 'Hey, Richard, we like tough, physical talents.'"

Seymour said it was an "honor" to play as a Raider.

"Then, for me to go as a defensive lineman and play in the Black Hole, that meant so much to me as well," Seymour said. "Just to be a defensive player to play for the Raiders and the rich history that it's always had and the traditions, it's truly an honor for me."

Seymour will be going into the Hall along with fellow former Raider Cliff Branch.

"Cliff Branch, who was obviously a great player, meant so much to so many," Seymour said. "As I say for the Raiders, they always have done a tremendous job in making you feel welcome and making it feel like home. And as a player, you always want to win for an organization like that."

