Richard Seymour Believes Future is Bright For Josh McDaniels

Hall of Famer and former Las Vegas Raider Richard Seymour said Josh McDaniels will "be coach of the year here soon."

Yet another Raiders legend has commended the Josh McDaniels hire. Newly added Hall of Famer Richard Seymour expressed strong praise for the new head coach on Monday.

The two go as far back as 21 years when they joined the New England Patriots in 2001. McDaniels was a defensive coaching assistant at the time, while Seymour was an All-Pro defensive lineman. Together, they contributed to three Super Bowl titles for the Patriots.

Seymour is a close acquaintance of Raiders owner Mark Davis as well, whom Seymour spoke with about the hiring of McDaniels.

"I talked to Mark," Seymour said, per Steve Doerschuk of The Repository. "I told him I think it's a great hire. I told him I think Josh will be coach of the year here soon.

"Josh has attention to detail about all things. He's really creative. He has a good blend of old school and creativity."

Since joining the organization, McDaniels has gained an abundance of support from credible Raiders associates, but Seymour's is perhaps the most convincing yet.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter