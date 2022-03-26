Raiders Season Review: CB Rock Ya-Sin

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin is coming off his best season and can continue going upward with the Las Vegas Raiders.

With cornerback Trayvon Mullen coming off an injury-plagued year and Casey Hayward Jr. a free agent, the Las Vegas Raiders needed to add depth to their defensive backfield.

One of their biggest moves which helped do just that came when they acquired cornerback Rock Ya-Sin from the Indianapolis Colts for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

The former second-round pick hasn't put up monster interception totals, but he's proven to be a solid cover man.

Despite missing five games last season, Ya-Sin recorded his best coverage grades, ranking 20th by Pro Football Focus.

Ya-Sin had a career-high eight pass breakup and allowed a career-low 53.3 percent completion rate against him when he was targeted.

His yards per completion and yards per target figures were all career bests, and quarterbacks had only an 88.8 rating when going Ya-Sin's way.

Ya-Sin doesn't rank highly as a run defender but is a sure tackler who isn't afraid of mixing it up.

His acquisition and the Raiders signing of Anthony Averett have helped rebuild the team's depth at cornerback.

Both have starting experience, and Ya-Sin in particular has stood out for his man coverage skills.

With the kind of wide receivers, the Raiders will play in the AFC West, having several corners that can hold their own is a must.

The Raiders now have up to four with the potential to add more, but in the meantime, Ya-Sin will look to impress in his first season with the silver and black and help make a run at contention.

