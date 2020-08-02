Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Center Rodney Hudson

In the past, I’ve previewed every opponent for the Raiders this season and profiled every coach.

As we inch closer to week 1, I am now profiling every player on the Raiders roster.

We’re going to jump over the right guards for now and move on to center Rodney Hudson.

Playing an Under-Appreciated Position

The center on any football team is perhaps one of the most important positions on the offensive personnel.

Behind the quarterback, the center has the most touches in one football game.

The center brings the entire offensive line together.

Granted, the center won’t give you yards, won’t give you first downs and won’t give you touchdowns either.

But the center has to be on his A-game at all times.

He’s the leader of the offensive line.

And well, Rodney Hudson does a pretty good job with it.

Just look at his numbers. The ninth-year veteran allowed a mere three pressures in 509 pass-blocking snaps last season.

Keep in mind that Hudson was playing the part of the season battling an ankle injury. After getting injured in Week 8 vs. the Texans, he somehow kept himself together, even if he struggled on the field.

Knowing this, it's pretty incredible Hudson only allowed three pressures all last season.

On top of that, he knows what kind of quarterback he’s dealing with. Hudson’s been quarterback Derek Carr’s center since he became a Raider in 2015.

Hudson knows the Raiders made a big addition to the team by drafting wide receiver Henry Ruggs III in the first round of this year’s draft.

This means Hudson also understands that Carr will probably be spending more time in the pocket this year, as Carr has targets all over the field.

Ultimately, although Hudson might not get the spotlight he deserves, if he’s not playing his A-game, it might be another struggling season for the Raiders this season.