Raiders Third-Round Possibilities, Part 17

The Las Vegas Raiders should still have a number of difference makers to choose from in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Nevada's Romeo Doubs

The wait is nearly over as the 2022 NFL Draft is now only days away, and teams and their fans will finally have the chance to see it all unfold. 

The Las Vegas Raiders won't be a part of the day one festivities, but they will certainly be a team to watch for the rest of the draft. 

That will start in the third round, where they could add another potential playmaker in Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs. 

The top target for the quarterback and fellow prospect Carson Strong the last two seasons, Doubs has a proven track record as a vertical threat. 

Doubs has great build-up speed and a build at 6-2 and 200 pounds that forecasts his ability to be able to handle man-to-man coverage at the NFL level. 

Surprisingly, Doubs lacked physicality while in college, as he was not always comfortable catching the ball in a crowd.

Doubs still was able to put up standout production despite that, recording 80 catches for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He has great feet and balance when going through his routes, but he isn't as quick laterally, making him less of a threat after making the catch.

Doubs demonstrated a greater ability to win not only vertically last season, but he'll still need to work on refining his route tree.

His speed is sure to attract teams at the start of his career at the least, giving him the chance to make an early impact as a returner and downfield specialist.

Doubs will need to prove that he can handle the rigors of playing receiver in the NFL, and not be hesitant to make tough, contested catches.

The Raiders can give him the time to make those physical adjustments, as Doubs wouldn't need to take on a big role on a team that already has a collection of targets. 

What Doubs can do is be exactly what the Raiders could still use, a downfield specialist who can help open up more space for receivers like Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller in the intermediate parts of the field. 

