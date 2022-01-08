Raiders' Key Assets: Nate Hobbs

Sunday will be the most important game thus far in Raiders rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs' professional career.

The 22-year-old comes off a DUI arrest from Monday morning that could have very well had him missing Las Vegas' final game of the regular season. Fortunately for the Raiders, interim coach Rich Bisaccia expects the rookie to play in Las Vegas' Sunday night contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, per ESPN.

Even as a member of the Illinois Fighting Illini, Hobbs never really played in a game that carried a whole lot of significance in the grand scheme of things. He played in only one bowl game in his four years with the program and was never a part of a winning season.

The Raiders found a gem in Hobbs when they selected the Louisville native in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. So far this season, the rookie has made nine starts at corner, and he's totaled 67 combined tackles, including 46 solo. He's also had four quarterback hits, two passes defended, a sack, and an interception in his first season as a pro.

Hobbs is getting vital experience as a rookie as he's been a solid contributor on a winning team that is just a game away from playoff contention. Having him in the Raiders secondary for years to come should prove to be a huge advantage for a team that could be losing some veterans at the position group in the offseason.

As Las Vegas' season could very well be on the line on Sunday, expect Hobbs to give everything he has left in the tank for the final game of the regular season.

