Rookies are Doing an Exceptional Job in Training Camp

We’re less than two weeks away from kick-off.

In a matter of 13 days, the Silver and Black, along with the rest of the NFL, will be underway with the 2020 football season.

With a shortened training camp coming to a close and coach Jon Gruden finalizing his roster for the season, fans must wonder… how are the young guys doing in training camp?

Sure, we hear about the biggest newest additions all the time in the likes of wide receiver Henry Ruggs III and running back Lynn Bowden Jr.

But what about the rest of the rookie class?

Second-year tight end Foster Moreau thinks the rookies are doing a phenomenal job.

“I think it’s gone really well, especially for the amount of time that we kind of lost in the spring, over the summer”, Moreau told reporters. “I think we’ve really made great jumps, great leaps. Just done an exceptional job, especially at the rookie-level.”

In a year like 2020 where things having literally turned upside down, it’s important to have a young class that is prepared to play on the field when Week 1 comes rolling around.

The Raiders struggled massively with injuries last year. The Silver and Black are trying to stay healthy as much as possible but like many things’ in life, the best NFL team in the league always expects the unexpected.

The Silver and Black added depth throughout the roster this year. They have reliable second strings that can fill in, in case someone gets injured during the season.

In addition, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, players could be ineligible to play a game because they tested positive for the virus.

Players will have to step up this season. And for the young guys, it might be their lucky chance that they’re looking for.

