Roquan Smith a Target for Raiders?

The Las Vegas Raiders have made moves this offseason to upgrade both their defensive line and secondary, but linebacker remained pretty static.

Pro Bowler Denzel Perryman returns after recording a career-high 154 total tackles last season, but there isn't a ton around him.

Second-year linebacker Divine Deablo offers upside, but if the Raiders want to add proven production before the start of the season, they could explore trading for Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith.

A former top-10 NFL Draft pick in 2018, Smith made a trade request recently after he and Chicago had been unable to come to terms on a long-term contract extension.

If the Bears do eventually look to trade Smith before the season starts, he'll likely become a coveted target.

He's been able to make an impact as soon as he first walked into the NFL, being a starting middle linebacker for a defense that was top-five in points allowed in 2018 and 2019.

The Bears have continuously lost talent on defense since those years, but Smith has only seen his production increase.

He racked up a career-high 163 total tackles last season, and has had no fewer than 101 in any season of his career.

Smith's been useful on the blitz, being able to affect the quarterback with 14 career sacks.

He hasn't shown to be a ballhawk in coverage like some other linebackers, but Smith's been effective, evidenced by not giving up more than a 76.8 QB rating in coverage in the last three seasons.

Smith hasn't always been rated great, though, as Pro Football Focus ranked him as only their 62nd best linebacker out of 87 eligible players last season.

Having to play on a Bears team that is now among the worst in the NFL hasn't helped, but Smith has struggled to find that year-to-year consistency.

That, along with his status as an upcoming free agent, could make it so that teams won't have to give up too much to get Smith in a trade.

If so, the Raiders would be in a good position to make a call, needing all the talent they can get to keep up in a stacked AFC West.

