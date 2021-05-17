Las Vegas Raiders Roster Evaluation: Richie Incognito

Richie Incognito will serve as the elder statesman on the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line this season

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

The Raiders got rid of seemingly every veteran they had on their offensive line this offseason.

That included 13-year NFL veteran guard Richie Incognito, who came out of retirement to play for the Raiders in the last two seasons.

His status as a free agent wouldn't last long, though, as the Raiders brought him back a few weeks later on a one-year, $2.62-million deal.

It's a reasonable move for the Raiders to make, as it gives them the veteran leader their now much younger line needs.

Not to mention, when Incognito has been healthy, his performance has still been able to hold up.

The nearly 38-year old was ranked by Pro Football Focus as the 14th best guard in the league in 2019 when he played in 12 games.

Incognito played in only two games last season due to injury, although he had an even higher grade in those games.

Coming off a season-ending injury at nearly 38-years of age, it could be fair to wonder how much Incognito could have left in the tank.

Then again, based on the performance level he had shown previously, a regression could just mean being slightly closer to average.

That'd seem to be pretty good for a guard that has battled for as long as Incognito has, and who knows, the long-time veteran may just not miss a step anyway.

