Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Receives Craig Long Award

Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs has been named recipient of the ninth annual Craig Long Award.

The Craig Long Award is presented annually to the player in the Raiders organization who best exemplifies professionalism and collaboration with the media at large.

Jacobs, who played out the final season of his rookie contract with the uncertainty of resigning with the Raiders, went out to have the best season of his career and, through the bad times, was there to speak with the media.

With the media on his back, he set career numbers and finished the 2022 season as the NFL’s leading rusher with 1,653 yards.

The 24-year-old running back averaged career highs this season in yards per game (97.2) and yards per attempt (4.9), while leading the league with 93 rushing first downs and 2,053 yards from scrimmage.

Jacobs was named to his second-career Pro Bowl.

The award is named after Craig Long, who passed away in 2007 at age 36, after being a valuable member of the Raiders' Public Relations staff from 1997-2004.

The awardee is chosen by a select local media group and facilitated by the Las Vegas Raiders' Media Relations department in honor of Long’s fulfillment of his childhood dream of working in the front office for his favorite team.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby was the recipient of this award last season, with notable names such as tight end Darren Waller, running back Jalen Richard, and defensive back Charles Woodson as previous winners of this prestigious award.

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, held at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. During the time starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free agent market this season.

