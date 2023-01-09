Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is the League's New Rushing Champion

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is the Silver and Black's first NFL leading rusher since 1985.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is the NFL’s new rushing champion.

Jacobs became the first Raider to achieve the remarkable accomplishment since Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen did it in 1985.

The 24-year-old running back came into the season with a chip on his shoulder and with the ambition to prove doubters wrong, after the team declined his fifth-year option back.

Jacobs finished the 2022 season on a short note, as the Kansas City Chiefs defense held him to 45 yards on 17 carries in their Week 18 loss at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

However, Jacobs' 45 yards were enough to extend his lead with a total of 1,653 rushing yards, 115 yards ahead of runner-up Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans.

Henry’s 1,538 rushing yards were not enough to surpass Jacobs, nor was Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.

Chubb had an opportunity on Sunday to surpass Jacobs but fell short, adding only 77 yards on 12 carries and totaling 1,525 rushing yards to fall 128 yards short.

Jacobs, who has been playing for a new contract, recorded career numbers this season, averaging career highs in yards per game (97.2), yards per attempt (4.9), and scrimmage yards (2,053).

Not only that, Jacobs would also break the franchise single-game rushing record in Week 12 with 229 yards against the Seattle Seahawks.

The former first-round pick will have leverage this off-season as he can bring these accomplishments to the table during negotiations with the Raiders.

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, held at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4:00 p.m. EST, is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. During the time starting at 12:00 noon EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST time, on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4:00 p.m. EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4:00 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

Watch the NFL Playoffs live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.