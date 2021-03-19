Raiders Signing RB Kenyan Drake to Two-Year Contract

The Silver and Black are signing RB Kenyan Drake to a two-year, $14.5- million contract, with $11 million guaranteed

The Las Vegas Raiders are getting a new backup running back.

Running back Kenyan Drake is signing a two-year deal worth up to $14.5 million, with $11 million guaranteed.

The move is to match and support running back Josh Jacobs after drafting Jacobs in the first round two years ago.

Drake was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2016, who traded him to the Arizona Cardinals two years ago.

Last season, he spent his first full year with the Cardinals. Drake ran for 955 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 25 passes for 137 yards. He missed one game against the Dolphins.

Yet, last season was his third season in a row with 1,000 all-purpose yards, proving his versatility on the field.

Drake entered the NFL via the 2016 NFL Draft. He was a third-round selection (No. 73 overall) by the Dolphins out of Alabama.

In five seasons, Drake has rushed for 3,130 yards and 27 touchdowns, while making 169 receptions for 1,244 yards and six touchdowns.

The 27-year-old has the numbers the Raiders are looking for in a running back. Pairing up with Jacobs will continue to build the ground game and create more tools for the Silver and Black offense.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin