Kenyan Drake Says He Can Add Versatility to Raiders Offense

Raiders newcomer running back Kenyan Drake knows he isn’t going to the primary running back.

He knows running back Josh Jacobs will remain the primary man in the back.

But Drake believes he can add versatility to the Raiders offense.

"I'm definitely excited to see how our roles continue to develop with obviously Josh being the main guy to do what he needs to do because I have much respect and love for him and his game and what coach (Jon) Gruden has planned for us in that specific capacity," Drake said via SiriusXM NFL Radio.

"But I feel like I might have a big role in this offense. With them being a top-10 offense last year, the sky is the limit for us. I'm ready to see us take it to the next level."

Drake has also mentioned that the Raiders offense hasn’t been perfect in the past. He believes weapons like himself, among other newcomers, can create an even stronger offense for the Silver and Black.

“I feel like, from looking at the film from last year and getting a better idea of how the offense was rolling..." Drake said.

"I see how some of these plays may not be the best look for the specific play that you first called.”

“Like I said, adding me, a couple more weapons, Willie Snead, John Brown, I just feel like this offense, like I said, is definitely destined for great things."

