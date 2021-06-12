Raiders' Kenyan Drake Wants to Take Advantage of Mismatches

During the last week of voluntary OTAs, running back Kenyan Drake stated that he wants to utilize mismatches in the passing game.

Running back Kenyan Drake has big plans for Raider Nation.

He’s here to add on to what is already established.

A solid ground game.

Since Raiders started running back Josh Jacobs's arrival to the Silver and Black two years ago, Las Vegas has struggled to find a consistent secondary running back in the backfield.

Then comes the signing of free agent Drake. He’s here to add to the ground and passing game.

"(I’m) just trying to create mismatches,” Drake said via Raiders.com.

“When you have a back as myself, or really any of our backs, you line up out wide and you have a linebacker or safety that goes out there, it gives you obviously a cover indicator, and with that we just want to take advantage of the mismatches that we feel like we have in the backfield on defenders when they match up man-to-man with us.”

“Obviously with anybody else on our offense, man-to-man, we feel like we should be able to win a good clip of that."

Simply put, Drake wants to utilize the mismatches the backfield creates as much as possible – including using a running back as a receiving option.

Drake has found success receiving in his career. Last season with the Arizona Cardinals, he made 25 receptions for 137 yards in 15 games.

In his career, Drake has recorded 169 receptions for 1,244 yards and six touchdowns.

Drake’s threat in the air combined with a career-high ground game last season could result in the solidified secondary running back option the Raiders have been looking for.

