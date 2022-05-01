Maurcie Jones-Drew: RB Zamir White Looks Like Adrian Peterson

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Georgia running back Zamir White in the fourth round, the 122nd overall pick of this year’s draft.

Maurice Jones-Drew is super happy with this pick, comparing White to Adrian Peterson.

“He’s better than me!” Maurice Jones-Drew said on NFL Draft Center. “Zamir White I thought really looks like Adrian Peterson when he runs between packs. He’s breaking tackles, he’s quick, the one thing is he didn’t really get the opportunity to catch the ball out of the backfield because James Cook was there. But a guy that can make guys miss, again he’s gonna fit that mold of what they want to do.”

A running back became a need for the Silver and Black after the Raiders decided not to use the fifth-year option on running back Josh Jacobs. While this could mean the Silver and Black are looking to sign a long-term deal, it could also mean they want a younger guy as new management molds their new system into place.

“Josh Jacobs is there, they don’t pick up his fifth-year option, you go and get Zamir White, a young running back, what the way he fools his blocks, the explosion, ran a 4.4 in the 40,” Jones-Drew said. “Again, he didn’t have a lot of mileage because he shared the backfield which is a great thing for this Las Vegas Raiders group.”

White led the Bulldogs in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in both 2020 and 2021. In the past two seasons, White rushed for over 750 yards including 11 touchdowns.

Talk about a guy who can run and score.

Jones-Drew is also excited about the type of leadership the National Champion can bring to the Raiders.

“I can’t wait to see him bring that leadership there as well, the team that won the National Championship, you’re getting more of those guys there,” Jones-Drew said. “Again, I hit it out of the park with this guy. He was number four in all my running backs because of his ability.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin