Skip to main content
Player(s)
Russell Wilson
Team(s)
Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders

Russell Wilson Coming to AFC West

The Denver Broncos have acquired quarterback Russell Wilson in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

The AFC West just got a whole lot more interesting.

Nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback and Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson is headed to the Denver Broncos after a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, per Adam Schefter.

Along with Wilson, Denver will receive a fourth-round pick from Seattle, Schefter reported.

The Seahawks will acquire quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two-first round picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-round pick.

The trade is the biggest acquisition at the Broncos' quarterback position since the organization added Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, who in 2016 would lead the team to its first Super Bowl title since its back-to-back victories in 1997 and 1998.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With the addition of Wilson, every AFC West starting quarterback  (assuming Wilson starts in 2022) has ranked in the top 10 in total passing yards in at least one of the past two seasons.

Wilson missed three games during the 2021 season but still managed to throw for more than 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Russell WilsonDenver BroncosSeattle SeahawksLas Vegas Raiders

f15a091736bc4a03b7da232f1f208796(1)
GM Report

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Bubba Bolden, Miami Hurricanes

By Jairo Alvarado9 hours ago
USATSI_17809479_168390101_lowres
News

McDaniels: Raiders Tenure Significantly Different Than Past

By Hikaru Kudo10 hours ago
USATSI_17613272_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Announce Additions to 2022 Coaching Staff

By Aidan Champion11 hours ago
USATSI_17481310_168390101_lowres
News

Russell Wilson Coming to AFC West

By Aidan Champion12 hours ago
0ef7c506bf194e69832e5bfe8fbd8f81(1)
GM Report

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Damone Clark, LSU Tigers

By Jairo AlvaradoMar 8, 2022
USATSI_17243363_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: John Metchie III, Alabama

By Darin Alexander BaydounMar 8, 2022
USATSI_17811482_168390101_lowres
News

Josh McDaniels: Every Rookie Needs to Grow and Improve

By Hikaru KudoMar 8, 2022
Raiders Champ Kelly and His NFL Journey Aidan Champion Twitter champion aidan
News

Former Raiders Athletic Trainer Inducted into PFATS Hall of Fame

By Aidan ChampionMar 8, 2022