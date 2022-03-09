Russell Wilson Coming to AFC West

The Denver Broncos have acquired quarterback Russell Wilson in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

The AFC West just got a whole lot more interesting.

Nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback and Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson is headed to the Denver Broncos after a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, per Adam Schefter.

Along with Wilson, Denver will receive a fourth-round pick from Seattle, Schefter reported.

The Seahawks will acquire quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two-first round picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-round pick.

The trade is the biggest acquisition at the Broncos' quarterback position since the organization added Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, who in 2016 would lead the team to its first Super Bowl title since its back-to-back victories in 1997 and 1998.

With the addition of Wilson, every AFC West starting quarterback (assuming Wilson starts in 2022) has ranked in the top 10 in total passing yards in at least one of the past two seasons.

Wilson missed three games during the 2021 season but still managed to throw for more than 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns.

