Johnathan Abram Talks About His Role in Bradley’s Defense

Raiders safety Johnathan Abram believes Gus Bradley's defensive scheme will be "more suitable" for him.

A new defensive coordinator means a new defense.

In the case of the Las Vegas Raiders, a completely new system is being implemented, as new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has brought his Cover-3 defense.

That also includes the adjusting of roles on the team with a new scheme. Raiders’ safety Johnathan Abram discussed his new role on the defense after the first few days of voluntary OTAs.

"Things have been going pretty good,” Abram said via Raiders.com.

“I'm pretty much going down to what they call a box safety to strong safety. It's interesting going from what we were playing last year, playing a lot of split safety, playing hot.

“This, I feel, will be a lot more suitable for my talents and my strengths."

Abram’s thoughts fit what many thought about former defensive coordinator Paul Guenther’s scheme.

It didn’t fit the personnel the Silver and Black had.

From what Abram describes, with Guenther, he played, “a lot of split safety,” applying additional pressure to the opposing offensive line.

It didn’t work, nor was it the right fit for Abram.

Under Bradley, Abram would serve as a box safety inside the imaginary rectangle the width of the opposing offensive line. It’s typically three-to-five feet deep.

In addition, Abram would also serve as a strong safety, being positioned opposite the opponent’s stronger end, typically covering the tight end.

Raider Nation, get ready for a completely overhauled defense.

Ready for the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin