Previewing the Seattle Seahawks Offense

To sum up how people thought the Seattle Seahawks would perform on offense this season, all you had to do was bring up the quarterback situation.

That's because the Seahawks would eventually land on the veteran Geno Smith after the team traded nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson.

Smith had previously been a backup and failed starter, causing many to label the Seahawks as having the worst QB situation in the NFL at the start of the season.

My my, how things can change.

In an all-time reversal of fortunes, Smith hasn't just played well, but has played like one of the best QBs in the league this year.

He leads the NFL in completion percentage, currently at 72.8, along with having 2,474 passing yards and 17 touchdowns to just four interceptions.

He's been helped by a young offensive line that's played above expectations, as well as still having some of Wilson's old friends on offense to utilize.

Those would be wide receivers Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, both of whom are on pace to have 1,000 or more receiving yards.

Another surprise has been the emergence of rookie running back Kenneth Walker III, who has stepped in as the main starter following previous starter Rashaad Penny going on Injure Reserve with season-ending injuries.

All Walker has done since becoming the team's bellcow is score seven touchdowns and have a season average of nearly five yards per carry.

This is an offense that is balanced and capable of attacking in multiple ways, things the Las Vegas Raiders defense have usually struggled with.

